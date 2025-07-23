Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist

CLEVELAND (AP) — Outfielder Chase DeLauter, widely considered one of the top prospects in the Cleveland Guardians organization, had surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist.

DeLauter is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, which means he could be back for the last week or two of the season. He was examined on Tuesday by wrist/hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham at Jefferson Orthopedics in Philadelphia. An MRI and clinical exam confirmed a hook of the hamate fracture and surgery was recommended.