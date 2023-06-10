Guardians minor league lefty Jaime Arias suspended 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias was suspended for 80 games on Friday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program.
The 21-year-old tested positive for GW1516, a substance that modifies how a body metabolizes fat, the commissioner's office said.
Arias is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in six starts and six relief appearances for Double-A Akron of the Eastern League.
Nine players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
