Guardians meet the Rays with 1-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Rays (82-53, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (65-70, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (3-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (6-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -118, Guardians -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cleveland is 34-33 in home games and 65-70 overall. The Guardians have gone 31-52 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tampa Bay has gone 37-30 on the road and 82-53 overall. The Rays are second in the AL with 194 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 71 RBI for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 10-for-28 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .324 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 51 walks and 66 RBI. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-44 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 8-2, .289 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.