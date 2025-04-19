Guardians meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (0-2, 4.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (2-1, 2.96 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -177, Guardians +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has an 8-13 record overall and a 6-5 record in home games. The Pirates are 2-8 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Cleveland has a 5-8 record in road games and a 10-9 record overall. The Guardians have gone 8-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has five home runs, 12 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .230 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has three home runs, six walks and 11 RBI while hitting .320 for the Guardians. Carlos Santana is 10-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.