Guardians manager Vogt tweaks staff after winning AL Central title. Willis, Alomar Jr. both return

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt made some tweaks to Cleveland’s coaching staff following his successful first season with the club
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt greets players before Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez )

53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians manager Stephen Vogt made some tweaks to Cleveland's coaching staff following his successful first season with the club.

Vogt, a finalist for AL Manager of the Year after leading the Guardians to 92 wins and an AL Central title, promoted Craig Albernaz to associate manager. Albernaz was the club's bench coach in 2024.

The team on Wednesday also promoted Grant Fink to hitting coach. He'll replace Chris Valaika, who joined manager Terry Francona's staff in Cincinnati. Fink was the club's minor league hitting coordinator the past three seasons.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will be back in 2025 for his 16th season and Carl Willis for his 15th.

In addition, the Guardians promoted Kai Correa to major league field coordinator/director of defense, baserunning and game strategy.

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, right, and bench coach Craig Albernaz walk along the infield during batting practice before Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

