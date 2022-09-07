Guardians look to sweep 3-game series over the Royals

Kansas City is 55-81 overall and 32-39 in home games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Cleveland is 70-64 overall and 37-34 on the road. The Guardians have a 38-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 20 home runs, 25 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .246 for the Royals. Michael A. Taylor is 15-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 26 home runs, 53 walks and 108 RBI while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-34 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-5, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.