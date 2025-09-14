Guardians look to keep home win streak going, host the White Sox

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Yoendrys Gomez (3-2, 5.05 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Guardians: Slade Cecconi (6-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -171, White Sox +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland has gone 40-34 at home and 77-71 overall. The Guardians have a 43-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 25-49 record on the road and a 57-92 record overall. The White Sox have gone 13-31 in games decided by one run.

The teams play Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .280 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 29 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs. Steven Kwan is 11 for 39 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Lenyn Sosa has a .263 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Chase Meidroth is 15 for 35 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .237 batting average, 1.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: day-to-day (hip), Grant Taylor: day-to-day (groin), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.