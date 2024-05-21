Guardians look to keep home win streak alive, host the Mets

The Cleveland Guardians, on a five-game home winning streak, host the New York Mets
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
New York Mets (21-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (31-17, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.44 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (2-4, 5.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -123, Mets +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the New York Mets.

Cleveland is 31-17 overall and 16-6 at home. The Guardians have a 9-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has gone 11-12 on the road and 21-26 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .365 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has a .271 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .217 for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .222 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

