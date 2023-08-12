Guardians look to break 4-game road slide, play the Rays

Cleveland Guardians (56-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (70-48, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (0-0, 1.15 ERA, .83 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -150, Guardians +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to end a four-game road losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 70-48 record overall and a 39-21 record at home. The Rays have hit 172 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

Cleveland has gone 25-33 in road games and 56-61 overall. The Guardians have a 15-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 17 home runs, 42 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .281 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .190 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.