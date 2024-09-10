Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo loses bid for perfect game with two outs in the 7th inning

Cleveland Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo retired his first 20 batters before Andrew Benintendi singled with two outs in the seventh inning to give the Chicago White Sox their first baserunner

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
Updated 9 hours ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo retired his first 20 batters Monday night before Andrew Benintendi singled with two outs in the seventh inning to give the Chicago White Sox their first baserunner.

Cantillo struck out Corey Julks and retired Luis Robert Jr. on a liner to right field before Benintendi hit a grounder into right.

Benintendi advanced on a wild pitch before Andrew Vaughn dumped an RBI single into left.

Cantillo has 10 strikeouts in his fifth career start and sixth major league appearance overall. The 24-year-old has thrown 99 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Cantillo, recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day, is looking for his first major league win. He stepped into the rotation after Alex Cobb was scratched Saturday because of a blister on his right middle finger.

Cleveland had a 5-1 lead.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Ohio AG rips Springfield immigration, eyes lawsuit; local leaders talk...
2
Two area men sentenced to decades in prison for murder, robbery spree
3
Hamilton considering short-term rental regulation updates
4
Hamilton murder suspect renews his request to represent himself in...
5
Oxford at odds with historic buildings vs. development