Guardians lead Tigers 1-0 ahead of ALDS Game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 228 strikeouts); Guardians: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -130, Guardians +110; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Guardians have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Cleveland has a 50-30 record in home games and a 92-69 record overall. The Guardians have gone 44-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 86-76 overall and 43-38 on the road. The Tigers have a 61-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .292 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 53 walks and 44 RBI. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-37 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 27 doubles, six triples and 24 home runs while hitting .262 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 8-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .229 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .213 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.