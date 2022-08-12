journal-news logo
Guardians' Karinchak on restricted list for games in Toronto

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians have put unvaccinated right-hander James Karinchak on the restricted list for games this weekend at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians put unvaccinated right-hander James Karinchak on the restricted list before Friday night's game at Toronto and selected righty Peyton Battenfield from Triple-A Columbus.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Karinchak is 0-0 with a 1.72 ERA in 14 games for the AL Central leaders. The four-year veteran hasn’t allowed a run in a career-best 13 2/3 innings and has struck out 28 since July 4, most among AL relievers.

Battenfield was 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 21 games at Columbus, all starts. His first appearance will be his major league debut.

Cleveland has won five straight, moving 1 1/2 games ahead of Minnesota and into first place in the AL Central.

