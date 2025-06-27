Guardians' José Ramírez sidelined with bruised forearm after being hit by pitch

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians third baseman José Ramírez is not in the lineup for Friday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals due to a bruised right forearm.

Ramírez was hit by a pitch by Toronto's Kevin Gausman during the fourth inning of Thursday's game. That came after Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit by a fastball from Cleveland's Tanner Bibee in the third inning and left the game with a bruised forearm.

It is only the third time Ramírez has been out of the lineup and first since May 3 at Toronto.

Manager Stephen Vogt said Ramírez's status is day-to-day but he is hopeful he can return to the lineup on Saturday.

Ramírez is sixth in the majors with a .317 batting average and tied for sixth with 21 stolen bases. He is a finalist to start for the American League in the July 15 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

