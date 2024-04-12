Guardians host the Yankees to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -145, Guardians +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees on Friday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland is 9-3 overall and 2-1 at home. The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 2.69.

New York has a 6-1 record in road games and a 10-3 record overall. The Yankees have gone 5-0 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with six extra base hits (three doubles and three home runs). Steven Kwan is 19-for-47 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Giancarlo Stanton leads New York with four home runs while slugging .605. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), McKinley Moore: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.