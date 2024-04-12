Guardians host the Yankees to open 3-game series

The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees to open a three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

New York Yankees (10-3, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (9-3, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -145, Guardians +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees on Friday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland is 9-3 overall and 2-1 at home. The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 2.69.

New York has a 6-1 record in road games and a 10-3 record overall. The Yankees have gone 5-0 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with six extra base hits (three doubles and three home runs). Steven Kwan is 19-for-47 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Giancarlo Stanton leads New York with four home runs while slugging .605. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), McKinley Moore: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
2
Local chamber to honor 3 leaders for helping I-75 Growth Corridor
3
Local singer and actor gets top billing in ‘Beautiful: The Carole King...
4
Miami Conservancy District rate hike infuriates Hamilton leaders
5
Middletown Council takes step to allowing marijuana businesses
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top