Guardians host the White Sox in first of 4-game series

Cleveland has a 20-17 record in home games and a 41-42 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .382 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Chicago has gone 22-18 on the road and 41-43 overall. The White Sox have gone 25-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, three triples and a home run for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 10-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 23 doubles and 10 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 2-8, .248 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (back), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.