Guardians host the Royals for the season opener

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals for the season opener

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 at home a season ago. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Royals scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.9.

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

