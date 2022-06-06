Guardians host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Cleveland is 11-8 in home games and 24-25 overall. The Guardians have an 18-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has gone 12-12 on the road and 25-28 overall. The Rangers are ninth in the majors with 64 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .297 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-36 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 11 home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .232 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 11-for-43 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (left ankle), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.