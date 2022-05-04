Guardians host the Padres on 3-game home win streak

Cleveland has gone 3-3 in home games and 10-12 overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .251, the top team batting average in the AL.

San Diego is 6-4 at home and 15-8 overall. The Padres have a 7-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Miller has nine doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 8-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has four doubles and five home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.