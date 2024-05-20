Guardians host the Mets on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Guardians: Ben Lively (2-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -125, Mets +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the New York Mets.

Cleveland has a 15-6 record at home and a 30-17 record overall. The Guardians have an 18-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has gone 11-11 in road games and 21-25 overall. The Mets are 15-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 12 home runs while slugging .521. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-39 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (flu), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.