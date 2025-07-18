Guardians host the Athletics on home losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (7-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Slade Cecconi (4-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -133, Athletics +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Athletics looking to stop their seven-game home skid.

Cleveland is 20-23 at home and 46-49 overall. The Guardians are 30-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The Athletics are 41-57 overall and 21-26 on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 17 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 10 for 38 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 22 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .279 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 11 for 36 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .201 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.