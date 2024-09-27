Guardians host the Astros on 4-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (12-6, 2.88 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Guardians: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -124, Astros +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Houston Astros.

Cleveland has a 92-67 record overall and a 50-28 record in home games. The Guardians are 44-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Houston is 86-73 overall and 40-38 on the road. The Astros have gone 64-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 38 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 115 RBI for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 5-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 34 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs and 86 RBI for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-34 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .248 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Astros: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (knee), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (knee), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.