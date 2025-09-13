Guardians face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (6-9, 4.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Guardians: Parker Messick (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -167, White Sox +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland has a 39-34 record in home games and a 76-71 record overall. The Guardians have a 43-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 25-48 in road games and 57-91 overall. The White Sox are 41-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Guardians are up 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 60 extra base hits (29 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs). Kyle Manzardo is 10 for 33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has 30 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Chase Meidroth is 15 for 35 with a double, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .251 batting average, 1.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: day-to-day (hip), Grant Taylor: day-to-day (groin), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.