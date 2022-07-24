Guardians face the White Sox leading series 2-1

Chicago has a 47-48 record overall and a 20-27 record in home games. The White Sox have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Cleveland has a 23-26 record in road games and a 48-45 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Sunday's game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has 11 doubles and six home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 19 home runs while slugging .573. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .296 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.