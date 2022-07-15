Guardians face the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

Cleveland has a 44-44 record overall and a 23-19 record in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .381 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Detroit is 15-29 in road games and 37-53 overall. The Tigers are 18-40 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBI for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 10-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 29 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and nine home runs). Jeimer Candelario is 5-for-23 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .286 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by three runs

Tigers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.