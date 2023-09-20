Guardians face the Royals looking to break road losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (72-80, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-102, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Lucas Giolito (8-13, 4.69 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -151, Royals +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Kansas City Royals looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Kansas City has a 30-47 record in home games and a 50-102 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Cleveland has a 33-44 record on the road and a 72-80 record overall. The Guardians have gone 41-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, eight triples, 29 home runs and 90 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 8-for-34 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Salvador Perez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.