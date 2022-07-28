Guardians face the Red Sox leading series 2-1

Boston is 49-50 overall and 24-25 at home. The Red Sox have a 35-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has gone 25-28 in road games and 50-47 overall. The Guardians are 25-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 30 doubles and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Bobby Dalbec is 6-for-28 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 19 home runs, 42 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .288 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-45 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .216 batting average, 8.70 ERA, outscored by 58 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .308 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.