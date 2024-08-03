Guardians face the Orioles leading series 2-0

The Cleveland Guardians lead 2-0 in a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Baltimore Orioles (65-46, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-42, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Zach Eflin (6-7, 4.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Guardians: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 8.10 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -131, Guardians +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 2-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland has gone 35-15 in home games and 67-42 overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

Baltimore has a 31-21 record on the road and a 65-46 record overall. The Orioles have gone 25-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 28 home runs while slugging .538. Josh Naylor is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 21 doubles, six triples, 28 home runs and 66 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 11-for-39 with a double, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .246 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

