Guardians face the Orioles leading series 1-0

Baltimore has a 34-20 record overall and a 16-11 record in home games. The Orioles have gone 15-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 24-29 record overall and a 12-14 record on the road. The Guardians are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 12 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 9-for-33 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.