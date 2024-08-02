Guardians face the Orioles leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (3-9, 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -126, Guardians +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 66-42 overall and 34-15 at home. The Guardians have hit 123 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Baltimore is 65-45 overall and 31-20 on the road. Orioles hitters have a collective .453 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 62 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-40 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.