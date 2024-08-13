Guardians face the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.24 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Guardians: Matthew Boyd (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -128, Cubs +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago Cubs, leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland has a 36-20 record at home and a 70-49 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.80.

Chicago is 27-34 on the road and 59-61 overall. The Cubs have a 25-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 58 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Josh Naylor is 9-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.