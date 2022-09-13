journal-news logo
Guardians face the Angels leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (61-80, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (74-65, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (6-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Guardians: Cody Morris (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cleveland has a 34-30 record in home games and a 74-65 record overall. The Guardians have a 63-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 30-40 in road games and 61-80 overall. The Angels have a 20-58 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Angels are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez ranks third on the Guardians with a .297 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 62 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 35 home runs while slugging .633. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Angels: David Fletcher: day-to-day (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

