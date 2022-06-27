journal-news logo
Guardians enter matchup against the Twins on losing streak

By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins (41-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-32, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -136, Guardians +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians enter a matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing four straight games.

Cleveland has a 16-13 record at home and a 36-32 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.77.

Minnesota is 41-33 overall and 18-16 on the road. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Monday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has nine doubles, four home runs and 26 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Twins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

