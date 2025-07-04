Guardians enter matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-0); Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -114, Guardians -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to break their seven-game skid when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland has a 20-20 record at home and a 40-45 record overall. The Guardians are 27-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit is 24-20 in road games and 54-34 overall. The Tigers have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .257.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 7 for 34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 55 RBIs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14 for 40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .297 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.