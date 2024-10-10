Guardians end 20-inning scoreless streak, Thomas hits RBI single in 1st inning of ALDS Game 4

Kyle Manzardo singled, José Ramírez flied out and Kwan stole third. Josh Naylor struck out and Thomas drove a first-pitch sinker to right against right-hander Reese Olson, who did not allow a run in the first inning of 22 regular-season starts.

Cleveland won the series opener 7-0 as Thomas hit a three-run homer in a five-run first. The Guardians tacked on two more runs in the sixth.

Detroit won the next two games and was within a win of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2013.

Cleveland entered having lost 11 straight games when facing postseason elimination, since winning Game 6 of the 1997 World Series at the Florida Marlins.

If the Guardians extend the series, they would host Game 5 on Saturday.

