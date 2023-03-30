Guardians complete deals with All-Star 2B Giménez, Stephan

A year ago, the Guardians wrapped up their deal — the largest in club history — for Ramírez on the eve of opening day.

Stephan was dominant last season while helping the Guardians run away with the division.

The right-hander went 6-5 with three saves and a 2.69 ERA in 66 appearances. A Rule 5 Draft section in 2020, Stephan led the club with 82 strikeouts in relief and gave manager Terry Francona a dependable set-up man for elite closer Emmanuel Clase.

Stephan, 27, turned it up in the postseason, striking out 11 of 18 batters faced over 5 2/3 hitless innings.

NOTES: Starter Triston McKenzie was officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain. He's been shut down for at least two weeks before he'll be re-evaluated. The team said it's possible he could miss up to two weeks. For now, Hunter Gaddis is filling McKenzie's rotation slot and will start Friday's game against the Mariners. RHP Xzavion Curry has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Gaddis' bullpen spot.

