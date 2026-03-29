Guardians' Chase DeLauter hits 4th home run in 3rd career game, Guardians beat Mariners 6-5

DeLauter became the third player in major league history to hit a home run in each of his first three games, joining Seattle's Kyle Lewis (2019) and Colorado's Trevor Story (four straight in 2016).

Julio Rodríguez hit a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning off Cade Smith (1-0) that made it 3-3.

Luke Raley homered for the third consecutive game, a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th. Connor Brogdon, who came on to start the inning, struck out Leo Rivas and Cole Young to end it and earned his first save of the season.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo threw five scoreless innings before Cleveland pushed two runs across in the sixth, first on an RBI double by José Ramírez and then on an run-scoring single by Kyle Manzardo.

Ramírez joined Tris Speaker (486) and Nap Lajoie (424) as the only players with 400 or more doubles in Cleveland’s 126-year franchise history.

Woo pitched six innings and gave up two runs with nine strikeouts.

Seattle's Cal Raleigh got his first his first hit of the season with an RBI single in the first inning. The 2025 AL MVP runner-up, Raleigh struck out in each of his first eight at-bats to start the season.

Up next

Slade Cecconi gets the ball for the Guardians in the final game of the four-game series against Emerson Hancock in the season debut for both starters.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb