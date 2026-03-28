Guardians’ Chase DeLauter continues strong start, hits 3rd homer in 2nd career regular-season game

He has become the fifth player in Cleveland’s 126-year franchise history to hit a home run in his first career regular-season at-bat, and the third player since at least 1900 with three home runs in his first two career regular-season games, joining Trevor Story (2016) and Joe Cunningham (1954).

So, yeah, there’s a reason why DeLauter hasn’t punctually replied to his fringe friends or distant relatives.

“I’m making sure I’m getting (back to) the close people in my life and everything like that,” DeLauter said. “But, unfortunately, if anyone that’s listening texted me, I’m sorry. I’m just not going to get to all of them.”

What DeLauter seemingly hasn’t missed are any pitches thrown his way. Through the first pair of regular-season games of his career, DeLauter is 4 for 9 with three home runs, including two in his first regular-season game, with an unsustainable 1.888 OPS.

DeLauter’s latest home run came in the first inning of Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He launched a 1-0 slider by Seattle starter George Kirby and hit it 360 feet to right field, just out of a leaping Luke Raley’s reach.

“It wasn’t one of those ones that hit the sweet spot of the bat,” DeLauter said. “But, you play good angles, give yourself a chance, you know?”

Through two games, DeLauter has lived up to his billing as a top prospect, and proven his solid spring was not an aberration. DeLauter, who Cleveland selected 16th overall in the 2022 amateur draft, made Cleveland’s opening day roster after hitting .452 with three home runs and nine RBIs in spring training.

What he has done since then is impress teammates like Friday night starter Gavin Williams.

“It’s insane,” Williams said. “I’m honestly glad him and José Ramírez are on my team. Those two guys are unbelievable, especially what DeLauter’s done in these first few games.”

Whether DeLauter can continue his string of success remains to be seen. As manager Stephen Vogt said Thursday, every young big leaguer inevitably has to deal with a learning curve at some point. Odds are DeLauter will be no different.

In the meantime, DeLauter is enjoying the ride, especially since his current hitting tear is relatively unfamiliar territory. DeLauter said there was one point he homered in back-to-back games in the minors, but otherwise hasn’t matched this level of production.

The Frederick, Maryland, native isn’t in a head space where he can fully process the company he is joining with his home runs. At the very least, it has made for an enjoyable journey for his family and friends — even the ones he hasn’t texted back yet.

“Oh, they love it. It’s a blast,” DeLauter said of his family members. “Regardless of the outcome of the games or how I’m doing, they’ve never really lived this life before.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb