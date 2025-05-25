Breaking: Kettering Health cyberattack update: Emergency rooms, urgent cares open during ongoing tech outage

Guardians call up Nic Enright, who has been pitching through cancer battle

The Cleveland Guardians have called up relief pitcher Nic Enright, marking another milestone in his battle against Hodgkin lymphoma
FILE - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nic Enright throws in the ninth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nic Enright throws in the ninth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
news
By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians called up relief pitcher Nic Enright on Saturday, marking another milestone in his battle against Hodgkin lymphoma.

The right-hander, a 20th-round draft pick by the Guardians in 2019, received the cancer diagnosis in December 2022, months after being selected by the Miami Marlins in the Rule V draft.

He began the season on the injured list while undergoing treatment for the disease of the lymph nodes, but pitched seven times for Triple-A Jacksonville before being returned to the Guardians.

He has been undergoing treatments before and after each season, as well as a cycle of immunotherapy at the All-Star break in 2023.

He spent 2024 with Triple-A Columbus, going 2-1 with a 1.06 ERA in 16 appearances, then started 2025 with the Clippers. He had a 2.00 ERA in nine games before being called up when Hunter Gaddis went on the bereavement list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Largest light industrial staffing provider in U.S. opens center in...
2
Middletown city events canceled due to ‘staff changes’; community wants...
3
Hamilton residents upset about pollution from Fairfield business
4
Ramaswamy pushes Ohio as future education, economic leader in Clark...
5
Healthcare layoffs will affect 116 Butler County workers