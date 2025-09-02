Guardians bring road losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 214 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -256, Guardians +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to end a six-game road losing streak when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has gone 43-27 at home and 77-62 overall. The Red Sox have gone 36-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has gone 33-35 on the road and 68-68 overall. The Guardians are 44-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Red Sox with 23 home runs while slugging .437. Roman Anthony is 14 for 40 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 26 home runs, 54 walks and 68 RBIs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 9 for 39 with two doubles and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .170 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.