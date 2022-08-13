journal-news logo
Guardians bring 6-game win streak into game against the Blue Jays

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians will attempt to keep a six-game win streak intact when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays

Cleveland Guardians (60-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (60-51, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-8, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -125, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 60-51 overall and 34-22 at home. The Blue Jays have gone 45-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 31-30 record on the road and a 60-52 record overall. The Guardians have a 52-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .302 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 14-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .303 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 50 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

