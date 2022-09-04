journal-news logo
X

Guardians bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians look to end their four-game losing streak when they play the Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners (75-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-63, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (6-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Guardians +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup against the Seattle Mariners after losing four straight games.

Cleveland has a 33-29 record in home games and a 68-63 record overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Seattle is 40-30 on the road and 75-58 overall. The Mariners have gone 38-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 6-for-40 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 25 home runs while slugging .444. Ty France is 10-for-32 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .206 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What students are saying: Start of third fall semester under COVID-19...
2
Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio
3
Former Ohio State football player from Warren County remains go-to...
4
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
5
Rivalry football game chance for anti-teen suicide groups to work...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top