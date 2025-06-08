Guardians bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Astros

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Walter (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -152, Astros +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup with the Houston Astros after losing three games in a row.

Cleveland has a 17-13 record in home games and a 33-30 record overall. The Guardians have a 22-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston has gone 14-16 in road games and 36-28 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.53 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 12 home runs while slugging .558. Angel Martinez is 6 for 42 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Pena has nine home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .321 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 9 for 36 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 7-3, .223 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Cam Smith: day-to-day (illness), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.