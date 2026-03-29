Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Mariners into game 4

The Cleveland Guardians meet the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 series lead
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By The Associated Press
7 hours ago
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Cleveland Guardians (2-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (0-0); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -179, Guardians +150; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners leading the series 2-1.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 51-30 record at home last season. The Mariners slugged .420 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

Cleveland had an 88-74 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Guardians averaged 7.4 hits per game last season and totaled 168 home runs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Carlos Vargas: 15-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 10-Day IL (calf), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: George Valera: 10-Day IL (calf), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Gaddis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tanner Bibee: day-to-day (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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