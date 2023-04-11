Guardians bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Guardians scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 3.9 in the 2022 season.

New York has a 2-2 record in road games and a 6-4 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.76 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .000 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 6-4, .000 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.