Guardians beat M's 6-5 on 10th-inning error, take 3 of 4

Enyel De Los Santos (1-0) struck out pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella with Teoscar Hernández at third in the ninth inning. Trevor Stephan earned his first save with a strikeout in the 10th.

Rodríguez hit a first-pitch home run to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead and Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez, France and Raleigh all had two hits for Seattle, which has lost three in a row after winning the opener.

FIRST-PITCH FACTS

Rodríguez’s first-pitch homer was his seventh leadoff homer for the Mariners. second in team history behind Ichiro Suzuki's 37. It was the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year’s fourth home run on the first pitch of the game and the 14th in team history. Suzuki did it nine times.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac, winner of just three of 15 decisions last season, makes his first start of 2023 as Cleveland travels to Oakland on Monday.

Mariners: Second-year starter RHP George Kirby faces Los Angeles for the fifth time in his career after striking out 29 Angels in 23 2/3 innings last season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

