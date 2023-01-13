Guardians announce plans for major remodel of home ballpark

MLB rules currently prohibit gambling spaces within the confines of a team’s ballpark.

“We’re in the process of working through what a retail sports (gaming) option might look like here at Progressive Field as we speak,” said Brian Barren, the club’s president of business operations.

On Wednesday, the Guardians announced a multi-year partenership with bet365 to be the team’s exclusive mobile sports betting partner, but Barren said the timing was just a coincidence with the renovations being announced.

After a name change before last season, the Guardians went 92-70 in 2022, ran away with the AL Central and pushed the New York Yankees to five games in the Division Series before being eliminated — with the majors’ youngest team.

While there have been substantial renovations in the past at the ballpark, most recently before the 2016 season, the clubhouses have not been touched since they opened 28 years ago.

Chris Antonetti, the Guardians president of baseball operations, said the clubhouse refurbishment to training areas, kitchen facilities and other elements is long overdue and will allow the team to compete at the highest level

“I’m hopeful that when our players and staff walk into the new facility they will feel excited and energized about the additional resources they have to help fuel their success as individuals and as a team,” he said.

Antonetti said the Guardians decided not to switch the home dugout from the third- to first-base side after considering the move.

Based on favorable feedback the team received after its most recent remodel, the Guardians will create more social spaces inside the ballpark to cater to fans looking for an experience beyond watching the game.

