journal-news logo
X

Guardians and White Sox meet with series tied 1-1

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday

Chicago White Sox (62-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-56, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Guardians +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland is 64-56 overall and 32-25 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Chicago has a 32-28 record in road games and a 62-59 record overall. The White Sox have a 36-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 37 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-41 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 51 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .308 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Retired Army Ranger lost hands, partial eyesight, but retained...
2
Oxford barber offers free haircuts for Talawanda students for picture...
3
Second grader’s lemonade stand raises thousands of dollars for...
4
Area safety council to simulate active shooter scenario
5
Greg Meyer, Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields architect, dies at 55
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top