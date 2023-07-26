Guardians and Royals meet, winner takes 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (29-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (50-51, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-4, 6.20 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -199, Royals +165; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cleveland is 27-24 at home and 50-51 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Kansas City has a 29-74 record overall and a 14-38 record on the road. The Royals have a 12-56 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 15-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez ranks second on the Royals with 32 extra base hits (15 doubles and 17 home runs). Michael Massey is 6-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: day-to-day (blister), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.