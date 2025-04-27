Guardians and Red Sox play to determine series winner

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (1-1, 2.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -114, Red Sox -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland is 15-11 overall and 8-3 at home. The Guardians have an 11-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Boston is 7-8 in road games and 15-14 overall. The Red Sox have gone 5-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with 11 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Steven Kwan is 15-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Alexander David Bregman has a .324 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 11 doubles and five home runs. Jarren Duran is 13-for-44 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Connor Wong: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Martin Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.