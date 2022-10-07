journal-news logo
X

Guardians and Rays meet to start the AL Wild Card Series

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Cleveland; Friday, 12:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54 ERA, .93 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 198 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -122, Rays +101; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Cleveland has gone 46-35 in home games and 92-70 overall. The Guardians are 28-17 in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has gone 35-46 on the road and 86-76 overall. The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.41.

Friday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples, 11 home runs and 71 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 24 doubles and six home runs for the Rays. Wander Franco is 8-for-26 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 2-8, .184 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Great American Bike Rally set for Saturday in Hamilton
2
Ross Twp. zoning issue has tricky loophole
3
Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio
4
Oxford Police Dept.’s social worker responds to community mental health...
5
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top